Tenants say management at Eden at Watersedge won't fix air conditioning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some renters say landlords are leaving them sweating it out inside of their units.

As the temperature rises, frustration is boiling over.

Charity Patrick lives at Eden at Watersedge Apartments, a place we’ve checked out a numerous times when it comes to air-conditioning issues.

“Are we just supposed to sit in the heat? When are y’all going to come and fix this? We never heard anything else from them,” Patrick said.

In July 2017, some residents found themselves suffering through a summer heat wave.

“I have four kids, and they are all under 4 years old,” Patrick said. “My fiancé has a heart condition. He can’t be in heat like that.”

Patrick says she wants the problem fixed before the heat gets too out of hand.

“Y’all act like we aren’t humans. The AC in the office feels good.”

According to the city, Eden at Watersedge was supposed to be in compliance by July. But from the looks of it, that is still not the case.

“We’ve paid y’all our hard earned money. This is ridiculous,” Patrick said.

She isn’t the only one sweating it out.

Across town at Madison Towers, AC units are broken there too.

“Now it’s real hot. We have a fan in there, but it isn’t doing anything,” resident Kevin Hollingsworth said. “We’ve already let them know the air hasn’t been working and they still haven’t done anything about it.”

WREG caught up with Ervin Dickerson he’s the district manager at Madison Towers

According to the district manager at Madison Towers, things got backed up, but cool air should be blowing in no time.

“We are working on the air,” Ervin Dickerson said.

City leaders say if your apartment was rented with AC and it stopped working that’s a code violation.

You can also download the Memphis 311 app to report problems.