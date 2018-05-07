Residents fed up with murder and graffiti on South Memphis street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some residents are fed up with the graffiti and crime on a South Memphis street.

They say living on Tate Street is so bad that a name change is in order - murder street.

Community activist Kenny Lee spent the weekend wiping away as much graffiti as possible.

He wiped everything from cars to homes that were stained with spray paint.

"How could you put graffiti on a place that is the foundation of non-violence? How dare you?" Lee exclaimed.

One home on Tate Street is known as the safe haven of South Memphis and is the site for yearly block parties.

Betty Isom says she won't let a little paint slow down the positivity.

"June 9th will mark the 21st year that we've had the block party," she said. "This is where peace is normally located."

That peace was recently interrupted by gunshots.

Lee thinks the gun play is what prompted some residents on the street to suggest a name change.

Certainly I thought the city wouldn't do that, and that is when I found out gang members wanted to change the name."

He thinks the bad guys are preying on Tate Street and refuses to let them get away with it.

Ride of tears organizers plan to ride down Tate Street Wednesday in protest of the negativity swirling on the street.