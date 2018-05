× Police: Shots fired near Craigmont High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at Craigmont High School after a teacher reported hearing shots in the surrounding area, confirms MPD spokesperson Karen Rudolph.

The suspects, two white males between the age of 18 and 24, fled the scene in a 90’s model Chevy Bronco.

They were last seen going northbound on Covington Pike.

There are no reported injuries.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.