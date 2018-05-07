Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman early Sunday morning on Vance near South Front.

Police responded to the scene after the victim filed a police report around 5 a.m.

According to the report, the victim says she was approached by an unknown man after leaving a nearby club and was sexually assaulted in an alleyway.

The suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 5-feet 10-inches and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on the crime can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.

