× Crosstown Concourse responds to deadly shooting as search continues for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are being made available about the deadly shooting that killed two people and injured four others outside the Crosstown Concourse.

“Last night, a car chase that began in N Memphis resulted in a shooting,” the Crosstown Concourse tweeted early Monday morning. “Six victims were found in their car when it stopped across from Concourse. We are deeply saddened for the victims & their families. Our building security team is working closely with MPD’s investigation.”

Witnesses on the scene said they heard about 13 gunshots and a loud boom, which seemed to be from a car accident that followed the shooting.

One person inside that car died on scene and a second died once they arrived at the Regional Medical Center.

Another four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but as of Monday morning, two of those have been released.

Police do not yet know what led up to the shooting, but said the suspects may have been known to the victims. No one is in custody at this point.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

35.149534 -90.048980