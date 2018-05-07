× Police: Metro PCS employee set up robbery, cousin carried it out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two men accused of holding up a cell-phone store will be in court Monday.

It wasn’t hard for police to catch these guys. Arrest records show James Ayers works at the store. He and Aundreus Greer are facing aggravated robbery charges.

It all happened Friday morning at the Metro PCS store on Winchester near the airport.

We talked to a worker at that store and she told us Greer came in wearing a mask and attacked her. At first she thought he was joking around. She stated she recognized him because he hangs out at that store and his cousin, Ayers, works there.

According to arrest records,Ayers admitted to planning the crime while Greer executed it.

He got away with more than $1,100 from the store’s safe.

The store worker had minor bruises from the scuffle.

This is the second robbery at the store in two weeks.Management is now working to increase security.