Police: Arrests made in brutal 8 minute attack at the Valero gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two suspects have been charged after a brutal eight minute attack at a Chelsea Avenue gas station over the weekend.

According to reports, officers responded to the Valero gas station after a woman reported a man was being violently attacked in the parking lot.

The victim told police he was changing his tire when a male asked him for a ride. The man stated he was late for work and told the stranger no.

The suspect reportedly became angry and reached into the victim’s vehicle through the driver’s side window. When the victim tried to stop him, that’s when several other males appeared. The first suspect grabbed the tire iron the victim had been using and began hitting him with it.

The other suspects joined in, hitting him with their fists, feet, the tire iron and a lug wrench repeatedly about the body. The victim told police he tried to run away but the suspect followed him.

At one point, the first suspect even allegedly grabbed one of his tires and began smashing the victim’s windshield. When it didn’t break another suspect jumped on the hood of the car and kicked out the glass.

The attack lasted approximately eight minutes. All four suspects then fled in a Buick LaSabre driven by an older male and a female.

Both had reportedly watched the attack and failed to stop it.

After responding to the scene, officers put out an alert on the suspects’ car and were quickly able to locate it heading northbound on Watkins Street.

The police report indicated everyone in the car was detained, but only Samuel Shine and Martenio King have been listed as being charged with a crime.

Charges could be pending for the others or they may be juveniles.

Both Shine and King were charged with aggravated assault, burglary of a motor vehicle and vandalism.