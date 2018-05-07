× Police arrest 17-year-old for making threats against White Station High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local authorities confirmed Monday they intervened to address a shooting threat at White Station High School.

A relative of the person arrested said police showed up at her home to make the arrest early Sunday morning..

“It was like 2 in the morning. It was a shock,” she said. “Whatever the intervention was, I do believe it was a divine intervention.”

Law enforcement sources said a doctor told the FBI that the teen was referencing Columbine — the Colorado high school that was the scene of one of the deadliest school shootings in 1999 — and planning a similar attack against White Station.

The FBI worked with Memphis Police to investigate.

“Every incident needs to be taken seriously. You cannot take a chance,” the relative said. “I’m thankful that whoever was involved was there and was on top of things.”

Shelby County Schools said they found out about the incident Monday.

“We were made aware today by authorities that someone was arrested over the weekend for a threat involving White Station High School. This individual is not a student at the school. The safety of our schools is always our top priority, so we are assuring families that authorities have handled this situation,” the district’s statement read.

Parents and students who were at White Station on Monday didn’t know about the threat or the arrest.

“Usually they’ll email you,” one parent said.

“I mean, I haven’t heard anything. Normally at White Station they’ll call,” another parent said.

Many parents and students were left with mixed feelings of concern and relief.

“It’s good they caught it at the beginning,” student Duarius Nunley said.

The family of the person who was arrested said she felt the same way.

“My heart’s aching right now, but I have to say that I trust God in all of this,” a relative said.

They said the teen was now in a psychiatric facility.