Parents want answers to problems at Houston High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School board is meeting Monday night and parents tell us they'll be seeking answers about recent turmoil that WREG brought to light at Houston High School.

In a matter of days parents learned the principal had resigned and a teacher was being investigated for fondling students.

The board is currently behind closed doors in a private workshop session.

This will be the first time they've met publicly since WREG broke the story of how Houston High School's choir teacher William Rayburn was suspended amid an investigation into sexual misconduct.

We later revealed how parents and students complained that Rayburn touched students, kissed them and made inappropriate comments towards them.

Houston High School's Principal Kyle Cherry resigned a day after our story.

We later discovered he had been suspended on at least two occasions, including last Summer when he was discovered at a teacher's home with a ladder propped against a window.

Board members haven't previously responded to requests for comments.

We'll try and speak with them tonight.