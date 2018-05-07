× New date set for retrial in Jessica Chambers case

BATESVILLE, Miss. — A new trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering Jessica Chambers back in 2014, confirms District Attorney John Champion.

Quinton Tellis’ new trial is set to begin September 24.

The retrial was initially scheduled for June 11.

Prosecutors are still seeking a capital murder charge in the case despite a jury being unable to reach a unanimous verdict in October 2017.

Phone data, prosecutors argued, put Tellis in the same place as Chambers on the night she was doused with gasoline, set on fire and left to die in Courtland, Mississippi.

Judge Gerald Chatham eventually declared a mistrial after 10 hours of deliberation.

