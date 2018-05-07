Manhunt Monday: Who killed Esteban Dominguez?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elizabeth Carrera keeps living the nightmare over and over in her head.

Memphis Police say her husband, 32-year-old Esteban Dominguez, was attacked and shot in their driveway in front of her and their small children.

Detectives say two men ran up behind the couple and demanded cash. When Dominguez struggled with one of the men, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.

Carrera says it all started when she and her husband of 13 years were returning home one evening in December 2017.

The couple had taken their two small children out for dinner and never expected what they would face in their own driveway on Boyce Street just two days before Christmas.

"He told him that he didn't have any money, and that's when he just shot him. It was cold blooded. There was no conversation and no reasoning, nothing," Carrera said.

Seconds later, the two men jumped in a brown car and drove off, leaving Carrera and her children heartbroken and devastated.

"They are traumatized. They watched their father die. It's not something that you can do over. They are going through a hard time right now," Carrera said.

Dominguez died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Now police need your help finding out who did this.

"We do know that the Hispanic community is victimized quite a bit," Lt. Tony Mullins, with the Memphis Police Department, said. "It's scary to think that you can't go to your own home. Where is your safe place?"

If you know who killed 32-year-old Esteban Dominguez call Memphis Police at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.