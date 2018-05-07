× Local realtor loses license after complaints about not refunding rental deposits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has uncovered new details in a consumer investigation.

A local realtor is giving up his license after complaints his leasing office never refunded rental deposits on homes that weren’t available.

WREG began investigating Anthony Willoughby and Willoughby realtors last year after consumers said they paid deposits on rental homes that were suddenly unavailable.

Several customers filed complains with the State Real Estate Commission.

The board suspended Willoughby’s license in January.

Willoughby was scheduled to go before the board later this week, but WREG learned Monday afternoon that he had signed an order to surrender his license.

Board members will still have to approve the order before the case is closed.

Willoughby told WREG in January that his leasing office was a separate company for which he didn’t run the daily operations.

He also said several customers had gotten their money back.