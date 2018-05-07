Live at 9: We Love Teachers, Community Benefit Plan & City Council

City Council preview

It is going to be a busy week for Memphis City Council. Among other things, the council must work to replace former member Philip Spinosa who resigned last week to join the Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

Patrice Robinson and Worth Morgan are here with us this morning.

Community Benefit Plan

The largest bank based here in Tennessee is investing nearly $4 billion in under served communities across the state, and a good chunk of that money will be coming right here to Memphis.

David Popwell and Uylonda Cunningham can tell us more about the Community Benefit Plan.

We Love Teachers

An organization dedicated to improving schools for our kids is using a new approach in hopes to recruit better teachers by showing them appreciation. Teach 901 is unveiling the “We Love Teachers” program, which gives educators discounts at local businesses for the next year.