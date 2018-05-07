× Friends say Crosstown shooting victims were not the target

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people shot to death near Crosstown on Sunday were identified by friends who said they don’t believe the pair was the target.

Dejuan Hill and Deandre Doyle were both 18, friends said. The shooting injured six people in total, and police do not have anyone in custody.

“My best friend was not a bad person. Andre, he wasn’t a bad person. Didn’t none of them deserve this at all.”

Dejuan Hill’s best friend Dekenya Ford says she was on her way to the hospital Sunday night when she heard he died.

She says the families have had a hard time dealing with such a tragedy.

“Me knowing my best friend is not here anymore, it hurts,” she said.

Friends describe Hill as a goofy person who always made jokes. He was working at a shoe store and had just graduated from Northwest Prep last year.

“We went across that stage and I’m glad Dejuan went across that stage because that was something that Dejuan really wanted.”

People who know the victims say the two were close friends — and don’t think they were the targets.

Although this is a tough time for four other families, they say they will stay strong.

“No tears, none of that. Just remember they’re in a better place always.”