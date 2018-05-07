Former student makes emotional plea to end bullying at Germantown School Board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown School Board heard an emotional plea Monday night to stop bullying by a former student.

Jacob Vincent says he was bullied while attending Houston Middle School.

He was in tears when he told the board and the audience about an incident in gym class where bullies tested him, and he says the school system did nothing to protect him.

Many people in the audience could not hold back their emotions.

"I tried to kill myself many times. I though it would be better for everybody if I just left. I couldn't take it anymore," Vincent said tearfully. "I couldn't take it to the administrative office, because I knew nothing would happen if I did and it would just lead to more torment as it had in the past."

Vincent is now in the tenth grade at Christian Brothers High School.