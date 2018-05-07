× Former Grizzlies announcer sentenced for lewd videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rick Trotter, the former Memphis Grizzlies announcer arrested in 2016 after allegedly taking upskirt videos of women in a Memphis church, was sentenced Friday.

Trotter will serve 60 days of a one-year sentence, with probation to follow.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of photographing or videotaping someone without consent.

Trotter was the Grizzlies announcer from 2006 until his arrest. The NBA released him the same day warrants for his arrest were issued.

Downtown Church, where the alleged incidents took place, also terminated him as an employee.