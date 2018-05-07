× Florida man reportedly confesses to trying to burn sex offenders alive

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fl. — A Florida man is behind bars after allegedly trying to kill several sex offenders by setting them on fire.

Jorge Porto- Sierra was charged with four counts of attempted murder.

According to WESH, Porto- Sierra went to the Friendly Village Inn in Kissimmee in March to “barbecue all the child molesters and kill them.”

He poured gasoline on the room door and even broke a window to get inside, but was unable to set the fire. He told police they arrived too soon for him to carry out his plan.

Authorities later confirmed to the news outlet that two of the four people inside the room were registered sex offenders.