MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a store that's on fire in the 1700 block of East Holmes and Millbranch in Whitehaven.

Flames could be seen coming from Granny's Market first responders arrived around 10 p.m.

MFD says it appears to be electrical.

There are no reported injuries.

Millbranch and East Holmes intersection is blocked.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

