× Early morning house fire near airport intentionally set, investigators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are searching for answers after initial reports indicate an overnight house fire near the airport was intentionally set.

It happened in the 2000 block of Meadowview Lane shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning.

By the time fire fighters arrived flames could be seen coming from the home. It took crews 30 minutes to bring it under control.

A family of six – two adults and four children- were displaced from the residence, but they are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The fire department confirmed the fire was intentionally set in the den.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800- 762-3017.