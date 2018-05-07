Dozens of homes in Hawaii destroyed with no indication of slow down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWAII — From the air, you can watch the lava flows in Hawaii's Leilani Estates ignite homes and then slowly consume them. Amber Makuakane is among dozens who watched videos of their homes disappear.

"My son asks, 'Mommy, when can we go home.'"

More than 1,700 people have been evacuated since hundreds of earthquakes started rocking the Big Island last week and at least 10 volcanic fissures spontaneously opened up. Some lava flows are creeping through neighborhoods. Some are at a slow boil while others spew 200 feet into the air.

"It just it's like a roaring. It's like a Goliath like like a roaring jet engine," described Sam Knox.

Some families have been allowed back in, cramming as many clothes and keepsakes that can fit into their cars.

"If we get to go in and get a second load then we'll pick things that will maybe make our life more comfortable because right now we're living out of a backpack," said Stephen Yundt.

Many evacuated residents are frustrated by the long lines to get back into their homes, but there's a concern lava will cover more roads and trap people inside.

"The prognosis is for this to continue," said Tina Neal with the USGS. We see no slowdown in activity."

Lava has spread nearly 400,000 square feet surrounding the most active fissure.