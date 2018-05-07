× Deputies: Woman hit, killed on Bill Morris Parkway overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was pronounced dead after she was reportedly hit by a car early Monday morning on Bill Morris Parkway.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told WREG it all started when a man and a woman got in an argument while driving eastbound on Highway 385.

The vehicle stopped near the intersection of Winchester and Hacks Cross Road, and a man got out. As he was speaking with authorities, the female got out of the vehicle as well.

Several minutes later, she was reportedly hit by another car. The impact sent her flying onto the windshield and over the retaining wall nearby.

The driver in this case was not charged.

However, the man in the victim’s vehicle was detained until police can sort out what happened.