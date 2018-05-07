× Crosstown neighbors say building safe, but area needs security after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The shooting that killed two people and hurt four others near Crosstown Concourse has shocked the community.

Although many feel it’s safe inside Crosstown Concourse and they are happy it’s here, they’d like to see more security outside in places like where this shooting happened.

“I’ve never seen a call this big, like the whole street was lit up, fire engines ambulances, whole nine yards,” said visitor Travis Bradley, who witnessed Sunday night’s shooting.

Officials say a car chase that started in North Memphis ended in front of the concourse around 9:30. Six people inside one of the cars were shot and two of them died.

The Crosstown Concourse building in Midtown reopened with huge fanfare last August after it was renovated for businesses, restaurants and apartments.

Employees and tenants told us today they think there’s enough security inside, but would like to see more outside now — especially by some of the abandoned and dilapidated buildings nearby.

“You need more police in this area. It’s bad,” said Rowana Collins, who lives nearby.

In the past three months, there have been two robberies, 13 assaults, 13 burglaries and 32 thefts reported within a half mile of Crosstown.

Employees and neighbors say they still plan to visit the plaza and feel safe there, but wish these killings would stop.

Crosstown Concourse officials said they’re working with Memphis Police right now in the investigation.

We still don’t have any updates on a possible suspect but will keep you informed.

35.152143 -90.015594