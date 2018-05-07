× Attempted child kidnapping suspect once worked at Shelby County school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of twice trying to kidnap a little girl from a Shelby County school once worked at another school, Shelby County Schools officials confirmed.

Tavius Woods worked at Oakshire Elementary School in 2016, officials said.

“I had no idea about that,” said parent Ursula Boyd. “I knew about Germanshire from watching the news but I didn’t know he was here.”

Woods is now behind bars after police said he posed as a family member and tried to pick up a 10-year-old girl two different times from Germanshire Elementary last month.

The mother told us Woods also tried to sexually assault her other daughter, who was 9 at the time, at an after-school daycare in 2013 and then tried to kidnap her from school.

She said police arrested him for aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor in 2014, but said the judge ruled Woods was incompetent to stand trial, dismissed the case and then eventually expunged it from his record.

“My auntie walked in and saw him standing in the cafeteria serving food,” said the mother, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons. “He was working at Oakshire Elementary where my little cousin goes to school.”

SCS officials said Woods worked at Oakshire from Aug. 1 to Sept. 22, 2016 and “hasn’t been employed in the district since.”

It’s unclear if the 2014 charges were wiped from Woods’ record before SCS or its outside contractor hired him.

WREG also received messages about Woods working at other schools as a janitor. SCS has yet to confirm that.

Parents we talked to just want transparency.

“Especially in elementary schools. That’s crazy,” said parent Valencia Brown.

WREG requested last week to take a look at Woods’ personnel files to see when and where he worked. We’ll let you know when that happens.

Woods is due in court May 8.

