× ’48 Hours’ to air Lorenzen Wright special Saturday

This weekend, the CBS program “48 Hours” will air a special on the Lorenzen Wright murder case.

Crews from “48 Hours” visited Memphis over the last several months and interviewed several people, including our April Thompson. She is the only Memphis reporter to do a sit down interview with Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright, who is now charged in the former NBA star’s murder.

The “48 Hours” report will air Saturday, May 12th at 9 p.m.