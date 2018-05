× Two critically injured after motorcycle strikes pedestrian in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian at Lakeview and Winchester in Whitehaven Sunday night, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

The victims were both transported to Regional One Hospital.

Traffic is currently being blocked on Lakeview between Winchester and Brooks.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.