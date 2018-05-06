Police: 6 shooting victims spotted in car parked near Crosstown Concourse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting call after six people were spotted in a car in the 400 block of North Watkins near Crosstown Concourse with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police confirm five people have been transported to Regional One Hospital. Early reports indicate that one person has died on the scene.

Condition reports are pending.

Witnesses on the scene say they heard about 13 gunshots and a loud boom, which seemed to be from a car accident that followed the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 499 North Watkins. At this point, 5 victims have been transported from the scene to ROH. Condition reports are pending. This is an active scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 7, 2018

People nearby say they heard about 13 shots and a loud boom which seemed to be from a car accident following the shooting. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/HX0ev6L5LT — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) May 7, 2018

BREAKING: Several people shot outside Crosstown Concourse.. Police found victims inside of a parked car.. working to learn more @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/C2QY8YXNz9 — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) May 7, 2018