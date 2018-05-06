× MFD battles fire at metal management facility

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department battled a fire at a metal management facility on Sunday afternoon.

The fire started before noon in the yard of Metal Management LLC., at the intersection of Weakley Avenue and N. 7th Street.

Large piles of scrap metal, along with other combustibles, caught on fire. Firefighters were been able to isolate the flames to one part of the yard.

There is no word on what sparked the flames.

