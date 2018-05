× One person shot in Orange Mound Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Orange Mound.

Police responded to the 800 block of Boston near Park Avenue around 8 p.m.

MPD says a male victim was shot and taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The suspects were described as three or four males in a green Kia sedan, headed southbound on Boston.