× Olive Branch marks history of East Side High School

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A new historical marker in Olive Branch commemorates the integration of schools in Mississippi.

The marker was unveiled Saturday morning at Olive Branch Intermediate School.

It honors East Side High School, which was a segregated high school for African-American students from 1958 to 1970.

One former teacher says the ceremony allowed former teachers and students to come together to honor the history of the school for the first time in decades.

“I’m happy today because i’m seeing some of my former students here and seeing some of my co-workers — some of the teachers I taught with.”

The ceremony also included a speech from federal Judge Bernice Donald, who attended east side high school in the sixties.