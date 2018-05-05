× New York murder suspect arrested in Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for murder in New York was arrested in Memphis earlier this week.

According to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department, 47-year-old Andre Patton was wanted for the murder of 70-year-old Patrick Logsdon.

Patton reportedly stabbed Logsdon multiple times in November of 2017. Logsdon was the program manager of the Anthony House, a halfway house in Long Island. He was also a deacon with the Rockville Centre Diocese.

Patton was arrested on Wednesday, May 2. He has since been extradited back to New York.