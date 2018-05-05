× Mississippi Delta town welcomes new Amtrak train stop

MARKS, Miss. — Amtrak has a new stop in the Mississippi Delta, giving residents a new way to travel the country.

City officials in Marks, Mississippi cut the ribbon Friday on the new Northwest Mississippi Regional Station on Cherry Street.

The tiny town, with a population just over 1,500, has been trying to get an Amtrak stop for 20 years.

The City of New Orleans train, which also stops in Memphis, will stop daily on routes running between Chicago and New Orleans and will help connect travelers to other routes across the country.

The project was funded in part by a $500,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration. Quitman County and the state also pitched in.