Johnny Cash’s boyhood home in Arkansas added to historic register

DYESS, Ark. — The Man in Black’s boyhood home has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program announced Friday that the home in Dyess where country music icon Johnny Cash lived from age 3 through high school has been added to the register.

Dyess is a small town about 50 miles north of Memphis, where Cash later moved with his family and began a recording career as a rockabilly star with Sun Records. Despite his humble Delta roots, he lived in several houses in Memphis as his fame grew before he relocated near Nashville.

The five-room farmhouse was built in 1934 as part of the Dyess Resettlement Colony by the Federal Emergency Relief Administration.

The house is owned by Arkansas State University, which spent $575,000 to buy, restore, furnish and landscape the property. Visitors can see the house, along with the rest of the Dyess Resettlement Colony.

Cash died in 2003 at age 71 after an incredibly successful musical career. Among his many hit songs were “I Walk the Line” and “Ring of Fire.”