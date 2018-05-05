× Cell phone store robbed by familiar face, employee says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Metro PCS worker says she was just standing in the store on Winchester Friday morning when a man in a mask attacked her and stole money from the store’s safe.

It was the second robbery in two weeks at the cell phone store. But this time the masked man was no stranger.

“He just kept running towards me. And when he made it to me he tackled me, punched me in my face and pulled my hair.”

That man was 22-year-old Aundreus Greer. The victim says he was just in the store Wednesday.

“He comes in here often, so when I seen him running I was just like, stop playing.”

And the reason she knows him, she says, is that his cousin is fellow Metro PCS employee James Ayers.

Ayers admitted to planning the crime.

Greer walked away with more than $1,100 from the store’s safe and now faces robbery and three other charges.

Meanwhile, Ayers will be out of a job, facing facilitation charges.

The store worker had minor bruises from the scuffle, but did not let it stop her. She was right back at work Saturday, though a little shaken.

“When someone is hurting you that you know, and that you’re cool with, it shocks you because you really can’t trust anybody.”

The incident was caught on camera and that video has been handed over to police.