× Two suspects indicted in east Shelby County murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects have been indicted in the death of a 33-year-old man who was robbed and shot in the head two years ago.

In April 2017, WREG’s Luke Jones reported Roxalene Pullen allegedly confessed to shooting her boyfriend, Thomas Regenold Junior, in the head and was charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of a theft and theft of property. Now we have learned a second person has also been connected to the crime.

Derwin Brown, 53, was also indicted this week. He’s accused of being an accessory after the fact. The District Attorney’s Office said Brown helped dispose of several stolen items and arranged for Regenold’s car to be burned after he was killed on August 26, 2016.

A mugshot for Brown was not available at time of publication.

The victim’s father was the one who discovered him dead inside their home on Mikayla Lane. At first investigators thought it was a suicide, but they never found a gun and it appears several items were also taken like a handgun, the victim’s vehicle and cellphone.

They later ruled the case a homicide.

“Our people are very good at revisiting and saying, ‘You know what? We’re not letting this go. We’re gonna come see ya every time we’re in this area.'”

Earle Farrell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it’s that type of pressure that may have finally convinced Regenold’s girlfriend to confess.

“Think they just said, ‘Hey, you finally gonna say something?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, you know what, I think I’m ready.'”

Pullen was considered a suspect from day one, Farrell said.

When we spoke to him the day of the murder, authorities were still trying to find her.

“They’re trying to find her, to talk to her to find out who this guy’s been talking to for the last few days, who’s been around and what might have led to this.”