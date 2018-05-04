× Suspect accused of locking Walgreen’s employee in garbage chute, hitting adult store arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused of stuffing a Walgreen’s employee in a garbage chute before hitting an adult store on East Brooks Road has finally been captured, police say.

Brandon Dukes was located at his mother’s home on Scottsdale Thursday and taken into custody.

In March, Dukes- dressed like an employee – made his way into a Summer Avenue Walgreen’s store, hid in the stocking area and waited for a real employee. When a woman got close enough, he came out of hiding, put a gun to the back of her head and demanded her cellphone and the keys to the safe.

He grabbed the keys out of her pocket and then locked her inside the garbage chute.

Surveillance video showed the suspect then unlocking the safe, grabbing approximately $6,400 in cash and then returning to the garbage chute to let the employee out. He then left though a back exit.

The suspect reportedly laid low until this past Monday.

As surveillance cameras were rolling, the same suspect walked into the Romantix Adult Store again posing as a customer. He then pulled out a gun, approached the counter and demanded money from the safe.

He also got away with the keys to the business, employees told police.

Police said they were eventually able to identify Dukes as a person of interest in the crimes. They showed his picture to both victims who positively identified him as the man who robbed them.

During the arrest, a red Ford Mustang and a Kia Sorento – the reported getaway vehicles in each individual robbery – were located at his mother’s home. Police said they also discovered several items that were displayed during the robberies.

Dukes was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.