× Sherra Wright, Turner to appear in court for bond hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two suspects accused in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright will appear in court Friday for a bond hearing.

The court proceedings are scheduled for Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, and Billy Ray Turner are both charged in the 2011 murder. Lorenzen Wright’s body was discovered in a field in Southeast Shelby County several days after he made a call for help to 911.

All parties were scheduled for this bond hearing several weeks ago, but that court appearance was rescheduled due to another case.

Sherra Wright’s attorneys, Blake Ballin and Steve Farese Junior, said they will address the media following the court proceedings.