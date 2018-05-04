Security cameras capture handcuffed man throwing himself off second floor of Utah courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Security camera images show a handcuffed man running out of a courtroom and throwing himself over a railing to the floor below at a courthouse in Spanish Fork, Utah.

A spokesman for Utah State Courts identified the man as 35-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd, who was supposed to be appearing before a judge "for an order to show cause for skipping out on his rehab."

The security camera images also show a bailiff attempting to break Rudd's fall, and Rudd appeared to have been bleeding from a head wound after the fall.

Mapleton Police arrested Rudd on April 26 for theft, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and drug-related charges.