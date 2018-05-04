× Pro Football is returning to Memphis in the new AAF

MEMPHIS – Pro football is coming back to the Bluff City.

The Alliance of American Football, a spring football league set to start play in February 2019, making the announcement on Friday.

Memphis is one of the first three cities awarded a franchise, joining Atlanta and Orlando. The Memphis team will play its games at the Liberty Bowl.

The AAF will be an 8-team league playing a 12 week season with its Championship Game set for late April. Just some of the rule changes include no kickoffs, no extra points, only two point conversions and a 30-second play clock.

The league plans to provide more information on the Memphis franchise, including the team’s coach, next week.

Here was the announcement from player relations executive and former Super Bowl Champion Hines Ward.