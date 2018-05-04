× Police: Two men wanted in CVS store robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help locating a pair of wanted robbery suspects who targeted a CVS store on Stage Road in late April.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the two men entered the business and attempted to break open the pharmacy gate. When that failed, the two went to the front register, pulled out an object and demanded money.

The clerk refused to cooperate and called police.

The robbers fled the scene in a white four-door SUV westbound on Stage Road.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.