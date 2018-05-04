Police: Detectives, dog find huge heroin stash in fire extinguisher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police say they found nearly 17 pounds of heroin in a fire extinguisher in the back of someone’s car and a police dog helped them make the bust.

Metro Police tweeted that the heroin was valued at more than $1 million. They said police dog Boston helped narcotics detectives find the drug stash.

Police said Roberto Hernandez, a 25-year-old from Arkansas, has been arrested in connection with the case. Online court records say Hernandez has been charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell. He is being held in the Nashville jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

MNPD narcotics detectives recover nearly 17 lbs of heroin, valued at more than $1 million, from a fire extinguisher in the trunk of a car. Police dog Boston helped find it. Roberto Hernandez, 25, of Arkansas, arrested. pic.twitter.com/Rfs5h9hTSI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

A public defender listed in online court records as his attorney did not immediately respond to an email sent after hours seeking comment.