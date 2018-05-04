× Overnight gas station shooting leaves man fighting for his life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one person was injured after a shooting incident at a North Memphis gas station.

Initial reports indicate someone opened fire outside the business near the corner of Chelsea and University early Friday morning. The male victim then ran to another gas station down the street seeking help.

He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.