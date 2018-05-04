× Memphis city councilman Spinosa resigns for new job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council member Philip Spinosa said Friday he is resigning his council post for a job with the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Spinosa will join the Chamber staff as senior vice president for the Chairman’s Circle later this month.

Spinosa has served on City Council since 2016. He has served as chairman of the personnel committee, chairman of public safety committee and vice-chair of the budget committee.

He also spent 15 years at FedEx.