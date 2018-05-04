× Manassas High resource officers allegedly attacked by woman looking to fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after biting one school resource officer and punching another in the head.

According to reports, Skye Harris showed up at Manassas High School to fight a student following an incident that happened during school. Two school resource officers asked her to leave multiple times, but she refused leading them to physically escort her off the property.

It was at that time that Harris reportedly started causing a scene. She allegedly punched one of the officers in the head and bit the other on the right hand while yelling and cursing at students.

Harris was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.