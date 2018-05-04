Live at 9: Safe communities, Beale Street Music Festival & Cocoa Brown

Money for safer neighborhoods

Everyone wants a safer neighborhood and those who actively work toward that can get some money to further their efforts. Lia Roemer explains how your area could get up to $2,500 to help.

The Beale Street Music Festival kicks off today

Friday is the big day. The Beale Street Music Festival kicks off later this afternoon.

Robert Griffin is with Memphis in May, who began planning this year’s weekend long festival last June.

Comedians Cocoa Brown and Tre Williamson

A comedian does not need much more of an endorsement than what Cocoa Brown received fairly early in her career when Tyler Perry said “I trust her funny.” You can check out her hilarious act this weekend at Chuckles Comedy House.

She’s joined alongside by Tre Williamson.