‘In pants, in pants’: Young children alert police to dad’s drugs stashed in pant leg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This morning a father is facing charges after police say he put drugs inside a 3-year-old’s pants.

Terrance Lyles will be arraigned this morning on child abuse and drug charges.

Police said they were on South Mendenhall when they initiated a traffic stop on a black Infiniti. As patrol officers approached the vehicle, they said they noticed the driver – Lyles – making movements toward one of two children in the back seat.

Eventually, officers learned his license had been revoked and asked him to step out of the vehicle. That’s when they noticed Lyles had something in his left hand and asked for it. Instead, Lyles allegedly handed them a plastic bag from his right hand.

Again, they asked for the items in his left hand. Lyles then reportedly attempted to throw several Hello Kitty and Dominoes shaped pills into his mouth, but missed.

Officers said the pills were consistent with Ecstasy.

But the surprises reportedly didn’t end their.

After placing the driver under arrest, detectives asked the six-year-old if he was okay.

“My daddy put something in my sister’s pants,” he said.

“In pants, in pants,” the three-year-old added.

Detectives shook the child’s pant leg until a large plastic bag fell out containing nearly 150 pills.

The children were released to their mother while their father was charged with child abuse/neglect, driving with a suspended license, drug possession and tampering with evidence.