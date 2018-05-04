× Beale Street Music Festival tightens security to keep music lovers safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live close to Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis, you can hear the music echoing off the bluff this weekend from the Beale Street Music Festival.

Fans are not the only ones packing the park this weekend. You’ll see lots of police.

It’s a sign of the times. There’s increased security after several terror incidents around the world.

Tony Boyd and Javier Rodriguez both traveled about two hours to attend the festival Friday night. Both say recent mass shootings are on their minds.

“Especially considering the climate today with Las Vegas … what we talked about before we even came here.”

“You can`t relax when out in big crowds like this. Gotta be aware of where you at.”

Memphis in May officials say they have been working on this weekend’s safety plan since May of last year. They say they work with Memphis Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and even Homeland Security.

They also hired outside expert who’s consulted for a number of Olympic games. He’ll be on site for the festival to make sure this is the most secure event they could provide.

Inside the festival you can see officers patrolling nearly everywhere.

And these barricades at the entrance are filled with water to potentially block a vehicle from plowing through.

People we spoke with took notice.

“They checked my purse. Did the wand. I feel safe here tonight,” Jackie Myers said.

“When we came in there were a lot of police cars parked there and they were still rolling in. They got everybody here tonight. They’re gonna make sure if anything breaks out they’ll be ready for it.”