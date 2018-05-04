× 5-year-old child injured in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young child was rushed to the hospital following an overnight shooting in southwest Memphis.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Alta Road.

Video from the scene showed multiple crime scene markers in the middle of the street. So far, a motive for the shooting nor any suspect information has been released.

It appears the only person injured was a 5-year-old child. He/She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.