5-year-old child injured in overnight shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young child was rushed to the hospital following an overnight shooting in southwest Memphis.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Alta Road.
Video from the scene showed multiple crime scene markers in the middle of the street. So far, a motive for the shooting nor any suspect information has been released.
It appears the only person injured was a 5-year-old child. He/She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.061369 -90.076435