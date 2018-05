× Winchester closed near Lamar to repair utility poles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says that all eastbound and westbound lanes of Winchester between Getwell and Lamar are closed Thursday morning as crews repair downed utility poles.

A truck knocked down four poles Wednesday night. Crews were working overnight to replace them.

MLGW says the estimated time for restoration is 1:30 p.m.

The utility’s outage map shows a few hundred customers in the area without power.