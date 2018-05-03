× Security cameras capture thieves attempting to break into car lot for third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two car thieves were caught in the act trying to take a truck from a car lot in the Airport area, just days after they stole keys from the same business.

Ivan’s Motors on Cazassa has only been open for a year, but owner Ivan Padilla admits it’s been a rough year.

The store has already been hit three times by thieves.

Thanks to quick actions of the owner, this time they were stopped.

Padilla was stopped in his tracks Wednesday morning when he checked his security cameras from his cell phone and saw someone was breaking into his business for a third time.

“As soon as I noticed somebody was in my backyard I called 911,” he said.

Padilla watched them try to open several doors in the front and back of the store before finally driving off in one of his trucks.

“They came and got the truck with the keys they stole Sunday night,” he said.

Padilla says Sunday four men were able to get inside and steal 20 sets of keys and three of his vehicles.

He says they might have gotten away with it again but, in the video, they turn the truck around and come back.

Padilla thinks they were after more cars or expensive tools.

When police got there, they were still behind the business.

“They ran and jumped a fence, but there was another cop in the back. That’s how they caught them,” Padilla said.

Police took Cortez Williams and Karlos Thomas into custody and say both admitted to taking part in the burglary and theft.

Padilla still hasn’t recovered the other stolen vehicles, but is hoping this is the last time he has to call police.

“I’m trying to make a living and here we go. I mean, it’s tough.”

Thomas is charged with burglary and theft.

Cortez is facing charges of theft, attempted burglary of a building and evading arrest.