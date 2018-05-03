× Police: One person shot inside Opry Mills Mall, 1 shooter in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A dispute at Opry Mills Mall resulted in shots being fired Thursday afternoon, confirms the Nashville Metro Police Department.

Police say one person has been shot, and one shooter is in custody.

There is no additional imminent threat to the area.

Multiple police and fire units responded to the scene.

Police blocked traffic from entering the area near the mall.

We will update you as more information becomes available.